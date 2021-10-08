LISTEN: Can Pitts Replace Ridley for Falcons in London?

Locked On Falcons: Calvin Ridley is Out For NFL Week 5, Can Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons Rise Up Without Him?

Calvin Ridley is the Atlanta Falcons' leading receiver through the first four games of the season. But he won't be the Falcons' leading receiver this Sunday when they face the New York Jets.

That's because Ridley will be over 4,000 miles away from the team in the United States while the Falcons suit up in London. Ridley did not travel with the team and will not play Sunday due to a personal matter.

Ridley has been Matt Ryan's most popular target this season, with 42 passes thrown his way through four games. The second-most targeted player, rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, has only 26.

Pitts, along with the rest of the Falcons' offense, is expected to fill the void together. Ridley has been a key part of the offense, and he can't be replaced by one person. But Pitts is the player expected to have a stronger impact in what could be his breakout game.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman reacts to the news that Ridley will miss the Falcons' Week 5 game against the Jets in London.

He discusses how big a loss Ridley is to the Falcons lineup and the challenges his absence presents for the Falcons offense.

Then, he breaks down ways in which tight ends Pitts and Hayden Hurst can step up and help fill the void, along with Cordarrelle Patterson.

Then, he discusses whether Arthur Smith will make the necessary adjustments to his offense and what it will tell us about him as a head coach and play-caller.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

