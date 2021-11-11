LISTEN: What Can Falcons Expect Facing Dan Quinn?

Locked On Falcons: A.J. Terrell vs. CeeDee Lamb: Falcons vs. Cowboys Week 10 Crossover Preview with Locked On Cowboys

Dan Quinn coached the Atlanta Falcons for six seasons.

During that time, he took them to two playoff appearances and was as close as you get - 28-3 ring a bell? - to a title without getting one in Super Bowl LI.

Quinn now serves as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, and for the first time since he was let go by the Falcons last season, he will face his former team. The Falcons might have an edge in this department and could respond quicker to Quinn's defensive tendencies and adjustments he can make during the game, but the same can be said for their old coach.

He knows the abilities and patterns of the players he coached for six years and that will come into play Sunday.

It's not every day a former head coach gets to face his former team, but when it is, there's a whole lot more than the play on the field that determines who wins and who loses.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman is joined by Marcus Mosher (Locked On Cowboys) to preview the upcoming Week 10 matchup between the Falcons and Cowboys.

The pair discuss the performances of Falcons playmakers like Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson and A.J. Terrell before diving into the Cowboys strengths and weaknesses along the offensive line and what former Quinn has brought to the table as a defensive coordinator in Dallas.

