LISTEN: How Good Is Falcons Offensive Line?

The Atlanta Falcons boast one of the youngest offensive lines in the NFL. Four out of the five starters are currently on their rookie contracts: 2019 first-round picks Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom, 2020 draft pick Matt Hennessy and rookie Jalen Mayfield.

Jake Matthews, a 2014 first rounder, is the veteran of the group and the unit's best player. He's also the biggest reason why the offensive line has given up just eight sacks through the first five games, tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the fewest sacks allowed.

The rest of the offensive line is still looking to get their groove. Hennessy is starting his first season at center following veteran Alex Mack's offseason departure. Mayfield is tied for the most penalties in the league among offensive linemen. The Falcons have nine false start penalties. Only the Las Vegas Raiders have committed more.

There's a mixed bag when it comes to the offensive line, and it's indicative to the mixed results the Falcons have as a team.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman reviews the All-22 from the Atlanta Falcons' Week 5 win over the New York Jets, especially rookie Kyle Pitts' breakout performance. Aaron answers listener questions on the team's performance in the trenches and secondary.

He shares his thoughts on Matt Ryan, the young offensive line, and whether the play of Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins in Week 5 will lead to a change at the safety position.

Aaron also delves into Locked On NFL Week 6 Power Rankings to discuss which team is most overrated and where the Falcons stand.

