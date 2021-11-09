LISTEN: How Long Should Falcons Keep Matt Ryan?

Locked On Falcons: The Future of the Falcons, Matt Ryan, and Atlanta Sports with Special Guest Jeff Schultz

At 36 years old, Matt Ryan is the fourth-oldest starting quarterback in the NFL.

Tom Brady (44), Ben Roethlisberger (39) and Aaron Rodgers (38) are the three older quarterbacks, and all made the playoffs last season. The greatness of these future Hall-of-Famers leads many to question if Ryan can still be a successful two or three years from now, when the Falcons will likely be closer to when the team is slated to contend for a Super Bowl again.

The Falcons will have the option at the end of the season to part ways with Ryan by eating $26.525 million of his contract and saving more than $15 million. In 2023, Ryan's release will cost the Falcons only $8.6 million in dead cap with $28 million in savings.

It could be intriguing to trade a veteran quarterback for a new one in the NFL Draft to help raise the team's ceiling, but Ryan's play over the first eight games might be leaning towards keeping the veteran.

Ryan ranks 12th in the league in passing yards and has led the team on a game-winning fourth-quarter drive in three of the team's first four victories.

Quarterbacks can be devils in the NFL and absolutely ruin your franchise, but if you pick the right one, he can be an absolute angel for the team sent by the football gods. In this case, it might be smart to play with the devil you know vs. the devil you don't.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman is joined by Jeff Schultz (The Athletic) to recap the Falcons' Week 9 win over the Saints, discuss Atlanta/Georgia sports and break down Ryan's potential future with the Falcons.

Jeff discusses how important the Falcons win over the Saints is, before discussing if Atlanta-based sports have ever been as good coming off the heels of the Braves, Hawks, and the University of Georgia's most recent successes.

Then, they discuss whether or not the Falcons will get their time in the sun under head coach Arthur Smith and the timetable for such an ascension. Then, Jeff discusses whether Matt Ryan's strong play as of late will solidify him as the Falcons' starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.