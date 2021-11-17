Skip to main content
    November 17, 2021
    LISTEN: What Exactly is Falcons' Identity?

    Locked On Falcons: Can the Falcons Rebound vs. Patriots on Thursday Night? With Special Guest Mike Rothstein
    The Atlanta Falcons are halfway through the season, yet there are still question marks surrounding their identity.

    Not all teams have a solidified style that can be summed up in a phrase or sentence, but the best ones do. Sometimes it takes time to build a reputation, especially under the guidance of a rookie head coach.

    When Arthur Smith was the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, he was the architect behind one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. That same dynamic ground game hasn't traveled to Atlanta.

    So what exactly do the Falcons pride themselves on?

    The defense is also under scrutiny, especially following its abysmal performance against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

    The strength of the team is still quarterback Matt Ryan, the veteran who has willed the team on three game-winning drives in four wins. Those victories have been shaky, with some of them completing large comebacks and others nearly escaping bad beats.

    On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites ESPN's Michael Rothstein to the podcast to recap the Falcons' Week 10 blowout loss to the Cowboys and to see if the "Dirty Birds" can rebound on a short week to face the Patriots in Week 11.

    They discuss how to contextualize the Cowboys loss, to see if it affects the team's big picture or it's just a "one-off" poor performance. 

    Then the pair discuss the team's identity moving forward and what adjustments need to be made to maximize their offense for the remainder of the season.

    At the end of the show, Aaron and Michael discuss the team's ample injury report heading into a short week against the Patriots and which injuries will impact the team the most.

    Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

