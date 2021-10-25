Falcons LISTEN: Glimpse of Kyle Pitts' Potential

Locked On Falcons: Rapid Reaction to Falcons 30-28 Win Over the Dolphins in Week 7

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts is living up to the hype. Finally.

When Pitts became the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history after the Atlanta Falcons drafted him fourth overall this past April, expectations were sky-high. It may have taken a couple of games, but Pitts is following through.

With his 163 receiving yards against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, he's recorded over 100 yards receiving in back-to-back games, both wins. These aren't just empty stats either.

Two of those seven catches were massive gains on the team's final drive that set up Younghoe Koo to kick the game-winner to push the Falcons ahead 30-28.

Pitts had a high bar to reach with his draft stock, and he's elevated that bar just six games into his NFL career. But what's next for the ex-Florida Gator? Is he going to have to generate 200 yards of offense?

The stats are flashy and it keeps him as the likeliest candidate for the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year, but as long as Pitts continues to show up in those clutch moments, he can elevate his already-advanced game.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman shares his takeaways from the Atlanta Falcons' 30-28 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 7.

He breaks down the game summary to look at the highs and lows, before handing out grades for the offense, defense and special teams.

Then he discusses whether this win means the Falcons are poised to make a playoff push this year.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.