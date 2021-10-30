LISTEN: Will More Success Mean Fewer Snaps?

The Atlanta Falcons want to win now.

While fans and critics have been waffling whether the team should try and rebuild for the future or compete for the playoffs this season, defensive coordinator Dean Pees cleared up the team's stance in a press conference Thursday.

"We are trying to win and make the playoffs," Pees told reporters.

With Pees and the Falcons zeroing in on trying to make the playoffs this season, it puts into question whether some of the younger players will play.

Linebacker Foye Oluokun is the only player to play in all 400 defensive snaps this season, while fellow linebacker Deion Jones and cornerback Fabian Moreau have played in over 90 percent of the team's snaps.

For players like rookies Ade Ogundeji, who blocked a kick in last week's win against the Miami Dolphins, and second-year player Jaylinn Hawkins, whose grabbed two of the team's three interceptions this season, their playing time is now up in the air.

These young players have risen to the occasion this season, but with the team's focus zeroing in on a playoff push, the question remains whether these talented players will see the field and continue to develop.

