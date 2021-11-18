LISTEN: Falcons Bigger Problem - Talent or Coaching?

Locked On Falcons: Do the Falcons Have a Talent or Coaching Problem?

Nine games into his NFL coaching career, Arthur Smith has led the Falcons to a 4-5 record.

There are times when the 39-year old shows off his coaching chops and allows the team to keep his composure, while there are other moments where he looks like a rookie head coach, like he did this past weekend against the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, Smith faces off against Bill Belichick's New England Patriots today, arguably the greatest coach in the history of the game. Tonight provides another opportunity where Smith could look totally lost or, if his team performs well on a short week, like an absolute genius.

But are Smith's low moments due to his lack of experience or the roster that he's inherited?

Smith doesn't have many stars on the roster, and majority of his team currently is an imbalanced mix of veterans that have been better earlier in their career and rookies who have failed to reach their full potential. The roster isn't something to be impressed about, so the fact that they sit at 4-5 should be a success for Smith and his staff.

Certainly the Falcons could be doing more and 4-5 isn't the team's ceiling at this point in the season, but it is far from their floor.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman reviews the film from the Falcons' 43-3 loss to the Cowboys in Week 10 and discusses whether or not a lack of talent is the team's biggest problem.

He breaks down some questionable play calls made by head coach Arthur Smith along with some execution mistakes.

Then, he breaks down the dilemma the new Falcons front office will have when it comes to deciding whether they should invest in either the offense or defense to improve their roster.

Finally, he looks at the misusage of tight end Hayden Hurst to discuss ways that the Falcons can adjust to better utilize the talent they have.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.