Falcons LISTEN: 'Must-Wins'? Or 'Time to Tank'?

Locked On Falcons: Falcons Get Shut Out By Patriots on Thursday Night: Week 11 Rapid Reaction

It has not been a good week for the Atlanta Falcons.

Following a 43-3 loss Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the team responded by failing to put up a single point and allowing 25 in a loss on Thursday Night Football to the New England Patriots.

With the failure, the Falcons now sit at 4-6 on the season, but the past two games have made them look like they might not win a single one of their final seven games on the schedule.

Is that overreacting? Or reality?

The Falcons are not riding on any momentum and with injuries continuing to pile up, this team needs a miracle if they want to remain competitive for the rest of the season.

With other NFC teams fighting for the final playoff spots, and with Atlanta resting this weekend, next Sunday's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars is a must-win for the Falcons.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman shares his takeaways from the Falcons' 25-0 shutout at the hands of the Patriots on Thursday night in Week 11. ... after which may come a series of "must-loses,'' with NFL Draft position on their minds.

He breaks down the struggles of the offense in the game and their multiple turnovers, as well as the improved play of the Falcons defense.

Then, he hands out grades for the offense, defense and special teams before diving into the conversation over whether or not we're approaching the end of Matt Ryan's time as the Falcons quarterback.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.