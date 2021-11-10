Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    Falcons LISTEN: Run Defense Ramping Up?

    Locked On Falcons: Falcons Beef Up Their Run Defense! Week 9 vs. Saints All-22 Film Review & Mailbag
    Author:

    One of the keys to victory for the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday was containing New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. The Falcons held Kamara to 50 rushing yards, his second-lowest total of the season, and held off the Saints for a big 29-27 upset.

    The run defense has been average throughout the year, ranking 16th in yards allowed throughout the league.

    If the Falcons want to improve in the second half of the year, they will have to attack this area of improvement. Sunday's game against the Saints proved that this unit can make progressions and if the Falcons want to succeed, the run defense needs to continue to take steps forward.

    On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman reviews the All-22 film from the Falcons' Week 9 win over the Saints, looking at the causes of the improved run defense and fourth-quarter collapse, as well as answers listener questions.

    Recommended Articles

    Alvin Kamara
    Play

    Falcons LISTEN: Run Defense Ramping Up?

    Locked On Falcons: Falcons Beef Up Their Run Defense! Week 9 vs. Saints All-22 Film Review & Mailbag

    1 minute ago
    Matt Ryan NFC Offensive Player of the Week
    Play

    Matt Ryan Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

    Matt Ryan has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, but he enters Sunday a huge underdog to the Cowboys.

    3 hours ago
    A.J. Terrell and Mike Reed Clemson Tigers
    Play

    Terrell Reveals Source for Key Improvement

    Where did Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell learn to read receivers? He takes us back to school.

    4 hours ago

    First, he breaks down the Falcons' roster moves with the release of OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and punter Cam Nizialek and what the means moving forward for the pass rush and special teams. Then, he looks at the improved run defense on Sunday thanks to the introduction of Anthony Rush and Mike Pennel.

    Then, he answers listener questions about the team's wide receivers' improved production on Sunday, whether the lack of pressure caused their late-game collapse, Foye Oluokun and Jaylinn Hawkins' potential futures in Atlanta, Matt Ryan's 2021 season compared to past years, and breaking down how general manager Terry Fontenot might approach the team's offseason needs differently than his predecessor in Thomas Dimitroff.

    Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

    Alvin Kamara
    News

    Falcons LISTEN: Run Defense Ramping Up?

    1 minute ago
    Matt Ryan NFC Offensive Player of the Week
    News

    Matt Ryan Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

    3 hours ago
    A.J. Terrell and Mike Reed Clemson Tigers
    News

    Terrell Reveals Source for Key Improvement

    4 hours ago
    Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
    News

    Surprise Cut Among Falcons Roster Moves

    20 hours ago
    AJ-Terrell-Dale-Zanine-USA-
    News

    Do the Falcons Have a Pro Bowler on Defense?

    Nov 9, 2021
    Matt Ryan Kyle Pitts celebrate vs. New Orleans Saints
    News

    Power Rankings: Not Impressed with Falcons?

    Nov 9, 2021
    ryan no
    News

    LISTEN: How Long Should Falcons Keep Matt Ryan?

    Nov 9, 2021
    senat
    News

    Falcons D-Lineman Moves: 1 Signed, 1 Cut

    Nov 8, 2021