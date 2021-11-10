Falcons LISTEN: Run Defense Ramping Up?

One of the keys to victory for the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday was containing New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. The Falcons held Kamara to 50 rushing yards, his second-lowest total of the season, and held off the Saints for a big 29-27 upset.

The run defense has been average throughout the year, ranking 16th in yards allowed throughout the league.

If the Falcons want to improve in the second half of the year, they will have to attack this area of improvement. Sunday's game against the Saints proved that this unit can make progressions and if the Falcons want to succeed, the run defense needs to continue to take steps forward.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman reviews the All-22 film from the Falcons' Week 9 win over the Saints, looking at the causes of the improved run defense and fourth-quarter collapse, as well as answers listener questions.

First, he breaks down the Falcons' roster moves with the release of OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and punter Cam Nizialek and what the means moving forward for the pass rush and special teams. Then, he looks at the improved run defense on Sunday thanks to the introduction of Anthony Rush and Mike Pennel.

Then, he answers listener questions about the team's wide receivers' improved production on Sunday, whether the lack of pressure caused their late-game collapse, Foye Oluokun and Jaylinn Hawkins' potential futures in Atlanta, Matt Ryan's 2021 season compared to past years, and breaking down how general manager Terry Fontenot might approach the team's offseason needs differently than his predecessor in Thomas Dimitroff.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.