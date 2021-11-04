LISTEN: Will Falcons Face Saints' QB Taysom Hill?

The New Orleans Saints' season flipped on its head last week after quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL injury.

After Winston's injury, backup quarterback Trevor Siemian took over and led a comeback to beat the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers and allow the Saints to improve to 5-2.

However, the Saints could see offensive Swiss army knife and quarterback Taysom Hill clear concussion protocol. Hill started four games at quarterback in 2020, including two against the Falcons in New Orleans, both wins for the Saints.

The challenge in facing Hill in this position is that the Falcons will have to prepare for both Hill and Siemian, last week's primary starter. (They won't, however, have to prepare for Saints' leading receiver Michael Thomas, who won't return this season.)

They have to prepare for any package Hill can be thrown in, and the same goes for Siemian. Hardly do teams ever prepare for multiple quarterbacks extensively in the same game, and that creates a major disruption to the routine.

If the Falcons can get through this obstacle without much disruption, their chances of winning Sunday increase dramatically.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites Ross Jackson (Locked On Saints) to the show to preview the Week 9 matchup between the Falcons and Saints.

They discuss the biggest questions surrounding both teams including how the Falcons handle the absence of Calvin Ridley and the Saints' unknown quarterback situation.

They break down the biggest matchups, focus on the trenches and the battle between Marshon Lattimore and Kyle Pitts.

Then, the pair break down the biggest keys to victory for both teams.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.