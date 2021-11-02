Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Falcons LISTEN: Will Atlanta Make Any Trades?

    Locked On Falcons: Week 8 Recap: Ridley Shows Strength Taking Break From Falcons With Special Guest David Walker
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons, like every other team in the NFL, have some choices to make ahead of today's 4 p.m. Trade Deadline.

    Sitting at 3-4, the team is just a half game away from the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.

    The team has needs on both sides of the ball that the team could look to address.

    With cornerback Isaiah Oliver out for the season and Avery Williams still banged up, the team could look to improve the secondary and acquire a player like Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller, who could follow his old teammate linebacker Von Miller out the door after the latter was traded to the Los Angeles Rams Monday.

    The team could also look at acquiring a skill player. Running back Mike Davis has yet to live up to expectations this season and wide receiver Calvin Ridley is taking a leave of absence from the team. The Houston Texans have a plethora of players like running back Phillip Lindsay or wide receiver Brandin Cooks that could make sense for the Falcons.

    The team could also lean on its youthful depth to carry the squad through the second half of the season, but it's uncertain as to whether general manager Terry Fontenot is trying to buy or sell at this Trade Deadline.

    By 4 p.m. Tuesday, we'll know the answer to that question.

    On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites by David Walker (The Falcoholic) to the show to recap the Falcons' Week 8 loss to the Panthers and discuss wide receiver Calvin Ridley's decision to step away from the team to get a grip on his mental wellbeing.

    They discuss the hardships faced by NFL players like Ridley when it comes to issues of mental health and both the positive and negative reactions from fans and media on this topic. 

    Then, they discuss whether the Falcons offense or defense was more at fault for Sunday's loss to the Panthers, before discussing whether the offensive line's regression or the lack of production from the team's receiver group is a more pressing concern offensively. 

    Then, they discuss cornerback A.J. Terrell's emergence as one of the few bright spots on defense before discussing if the Falcons are poised to make any moves at the deadline.

    Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

