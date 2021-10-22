LISTEN: Should Falcons Trade Younghoe Koo?

It isn't everyday that kickers are traded, especially during the season. But the Atlanta Falcons might want to consider pulling off a deal with Younghoe Koo.

Koo, who is set to become a free agent this March, is one of three kickers not miss a field goal or an extra point this season, along with Denver's Brandon McManus and Chicago's Cairo Santos.

Kickers have appeared to be extremely important this season, with Baltimore's Justin Tucker kicking an NFL-record 66-yard field goal to beat the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

In Week 5, kickers missed a record 12 point-after attempts, and those misses altered results of some games.

Through six weeks, 22 games have been decided on the last play of the game, which might make kickers like Koo desirable on the trade markets for teams with questions at the position.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman looks at three potential trades that the Falcons might consider making at the trade deadline.

First, he examines a trade proposed by ESPN's Bill Barnwell that would send Koo back to the Los Angeles Chargers, and whether it'd actually make sense for LA to deal its kicking phenom.

Aaron comes up with two trades -- Dante Fowler to the New York Giants and Deion Jones to the Washington Football Team. Find out what other players are involved in these trade packages, and what type of cap space and draft capital the Falcons could recoup on such hypothetical deals.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.