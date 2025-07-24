Predicting Atlanta Falcons 53-Man Roster Ahead of Training Camp
The Atlanta Falcons are back at Flowery Branch making preparations for the 2025 regular season. Players reported on Wednesday and will take the field for their first of 11 open practices on Thursday morning as they ramp up for their first preseason game with the Lions on August 8th.
In the first edition of Falcons On SI’s final 53-man roster projections, one undrafted free agent and three quarterbacks make the roster. Final cuts will take place on Tuesday, August 26th, before the 4:00 p.m. (ET) deadline.
Quarterback (3) – Michael Penix Jr, Kirk Cousins, Easton Stick
Running Back (3) – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Jashaun Corbin
Wide Receiver (6) – Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud III, KhaDarel Hodge, Jamal Agnew, UFDA Nick Nash*
Tight End (3) – Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, Teagan Quitoriano
Offensive Line (8) – Jake Matthews, Matt Bergeron, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Kyle Hinton, Elijah Wilkinson
Defensive Line (7) – David Onyemata, Morgan Fox, Ruke Orhorhoro, Zach Harrison, Brandon Dorlus, Ta’Quon Graham, Kentavius Street
Edge/Outside Linebacker (6) – Leonard Floyd, Jalon Walker*, James Pearce Jr*, Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, DeAngelo Malone
Linebacker (4) – Kaden Ellis, Troy Andersen, Divine Deablo, JD Bertrand
Cornerbacks (6) – AJ Terrell Jr, Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, Dee Alford, Billy Bowman Jr*, Mike Ford Jr.
Safety (4) – Jessie Bates III, Jordan Fuller, Xavier Watts*, DeMarcco Hellams
Specialists (3) – Younghoe Koo, Bradley Pinion, Liam McCullough
*Rookie