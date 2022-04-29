Skip to main content

QB Watch: Could Falcons Draft Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder?

QB is on the brain for the Falcons, and it could be Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder.

After coming out of Day 1 of the NFL Draft without a quarterback, there's a larger chance the Atlanta Falcons find one on Day 2, especially with four picks to make.

Atlanta's scouting department has been keeping tabs on quarterback prospect Desmond Ridder.

desmond-ridder-110621-getty-ftr_mpm6orp099dn1dkvugrs8pu1f

Desmond Ridder

GettyImages-1237084938

Desmond Ridder

RCRLNWQ4G7DT3DEA575A37H3AU

Desmond Ridder

Several key members of the Falcons' brass were in attendance for Ridder's Pro Day, including head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

Ridder led the Cincinnati Bearcats to their most successful season in the history of the program in 2021.

He finished his collegiate career earning his second consecutive AAC Offensive Player of the Year honor while leading the Bearcats to a 13-1 record. After throwing for 3,334 yards and 30 touchdowns against only eight interceptions, Ridder became one of the most intriguing draft prospects for the class of 2022.

"I played five years, so I have the most experience," Ridder said at the NFL Combine when asked if he was the most ready prospect. "I've played in many situations over my five years at Cincinnati. I feel like I am the most ready prospect mentally and athletically."

Despite signing Marcus Mariota, the Falcons are one of several teams who can take a quarterback with their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. But similar to their failed pursuit for former Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Falcons will have competition within their division if Ridder becomes an option.

smith mariota

Marcus Mariota

Matt Ryan vs. Detroit Lions

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan touchdown dive Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt Ryan

The Falcons are entering the draft with their highest selection at pick No. 43. They also hold pick No. 58, but his chances of being on the board at that point will be small.

