Raheem Morris Reveals Key to Getting Falcons Offense Back on Track
After an abysmal showing against the Broncos, Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris insists that his team is destined for success if they can simply avoid being their own worst enemy.
It’s safe to say that self-inflicted mistakes (turnovers, penalties) have been the team's primary weakness so far.
The Falcons sit among the middle of the pack in terms of turnovers (17th) but they have lost the “turnover battle” in four of their past five games.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins leads the NFL in fumbles (11) and has the sixth-most interceptions in the NFL (9).
Overall, the Falcons are tied for the fourth most fumbles per game (1.4).
“The self-inflicted wounds are what’s killed us,” said Morris. “If we can find a way to control the discipline and the concentration, we can be a really good offense.”
Last game, Cousins finished with two turnovers, a fumble and an interception.
Despite limited offensive production, the Falcons were eventually able to drive the ball down to the Broncos 1-yard line, only for a costly holding penalty to set them back. Another penalty pushed them back to the 23-yard line, forcing the Falcons to eventually settle for a field goal.
While mistakes like turnovers and penalties are typically attributed to a player's lack of concentration or effort, Morris stated that he also holds some responsibility.
“There's some decision-making stuff in that, too. You don't always put it on the players,” said Morris. “Pointing the finger at myself first, some of the decisions that I can help on, some of the things I can help those guys with, and then allowing those guys to fix some of their problems.”
While the bye week has provided the Falcons with time to recover and regroup, they will face an immediate challenge when they take on one of the most disciplined teams in the NFL
The Chargers are tied for the fourth-best turnover differential in the NFL (+8) and rank 12th in interceptions this year.
Besides their ability to force turnovers, the Chargers are also the fourth-least penalized team in the NFL.
When asked about his team's upcoming game, Morris showed nothing but respect for Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.
“Great time to have a bye week to get ready to play one of the tougher teams, and one of the people that's going to be absolutely prepared to play the right, physical brand of football.”