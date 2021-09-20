Report: Falcons in Line for New Punter

Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek could be cut by the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek had a day to forget on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Moments after Tampa punter Bradley Pinion boomed a 57 yard punt inside the five of Atlanta, Nizialek shanked a 33 yard punt from his own end zone in the fourth quarter of a game the Falcons trailed 28-25.

READ MORE: Falcons loss to Buccaneers keyed by two Punts

Three plays later, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his fifth touchdown pass and extended Tampa's lead to 35-25 and the game was essentially over.

Nizialek punted four times for 157 yards (39.3 avg.) on Sunday compared with Pinion's four punts for 189 yards (47.3 avg.) for Tampa.

Jeff Schultz reported on Twitter that the Falcons are likely to cut Nizialek and tryout several punters this week.

"The Falcons are planning to bring in punters on tryouts this week but have not made any decision on Cameron Nizialek," wrote Schultz on Twitter.

The Falcons were handicapped by salary cap problems in the offseason, but general manager Terry Fontenot made a conscious effort to improve Atlanta's special teams.

Only kicker Younghoe Koo, a pro bowler last season, was a standout in 2020.

Fontenot signed All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson as well drafted arguably the nation's best collegiate punt and kick returner Avery Williams.

The Falcons signed Nizialek in August to replace Sterling Hofrichter. Hofrichter's 42.5 average in 2020 was last in the NFL among eligible punters.

Nizialek's tenure as Atlanta's punter looks to be ending after just two weeks. Nizialek's 43.6 yards per punt after two games is marginally better than Hofrichter's average in 2020, but it could be the single 33 yard punt that helped seal his fate.