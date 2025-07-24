REPORT: Troy Andersen to start Training Camp on PUP List
The Atlanta Falcons took the field for the second year of the Raheem Morris era. The full roster of players will be on display for the first of 11 open practices at Flowery Branch.
Morris provided an update in his opening press conference for linebacker Troy Andersen. According to the Falcons’ head coach, the fourth-year linebacker will start on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start camp.
He noted that Andersen is “on track” and that he is optimistic about his return at some point this summer.
Andersen was placed on injured reserve after the Falcons’ Week 14 loss to the Vikings after dealing with a knee injury for much of his third season in Atlanta. The former No. 58 overall pick has struggled with injuries throughout the early parts of his career and has only played in 10 games in his last two seasons.
In limited action over four starts, Andersen picked up 47 tackles, a tackle for a loss, a pass breakup, a quarterback hit, and an interception that he returned 47 yards for a touchdown in a Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints. That 16-tackle Week 4 performance, the game in which he first injured his knee, garnered him NFL Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Morris also noted that tight end Kyle Pitts and outside linebacker Bralen Trice have both been cleared and will be practicing.