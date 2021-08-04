Rookie Richie Grant Praised after Practice

Safety Richie Grant was selected in the second round by the Atlanta Falcons. One week in to training camp, and he's beginning to make an impression on the head coach and the veterans alike.

Rookie Richie Grant logged time with the first team today, and head coach Arthur Smith and veteran linebacker Deion Jones both talked about the rookie safety.

Grant was selected in the second round by the Falcons. HE was a standout at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. after a stellar career with UCF. Grant finished his four year career with the Golden Knights having totaled 290 tackles and 10 interceptions.

"He's embracing his roles, whether we put him down [in the box] or put him back in the back end," said Smith. "You could tell he's feeling himself a little bit today. [He made a play] on a one on one and then got burned on it later in practice."

Smith has done a good job of keeping the rookies grounded as they go through the trials and tribulations of their first NFL training camp.

"You see the highs and lows. But Richie in all seriousness, he's, this rookie class is a mature rookie class, and they're working through. [We're] pretty happy with their progress so far. We've got a long way to go, but pretty happy with how they're coming along."

It's a long, tough camp and a long, tough season, especially for first year players. It's critical that the new players have veterans to help show them the ropes as the fatigue of the season starts to wear on them.

Jones is doing his part to keep Grant on the right track.

"Yeah, Richie's been flying around," Jones said with a smile. "He's been enjoying himself. Whenever he comes, give him the air that he needs and give him the help that he needs. Like vets before me have done. So he's good; he's in good hands."

