'Richie Grant is a Dog' - Falcons Rookie Spotlight

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Richie Grant in the second round with the idea of him starting sooner rather than later. This spotlight video from the Falcons gives us more insight into the person and player that is Richie Grant.
After Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen left the Atlanta Falcons via free agency, it was imperative that they got a starting caliber safety in the draft.

Atlanta got UCF playmaker Richie Grant (6'0/200) in the second round. Grant was a standout with the Golden Knights in Orlando as well as at the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

READ MORE: 10 Burning Questions Heading into Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

Not only were the Falcons able to get one of the top safeties in this draft class, they were able to move back and pick up a fourth round pick as well.

With the extra pick, Atlanta took Stanford center Drew Dalman.

Grant played all four years at UCF and registered 108 tackles and six interceptions as a sophomore in 2018. Grant led UCF in tackles in 2018 and 2020; he finished second on the team in 2019.

The Falcons released a video of Grant's path to Atlanta that shows the excitement the moment he was picked by the Falcons as well as his interview process.

Grant stresses the team aspect of the game and how he'll do anything to make the team better, though it wasn't always that way for him.

Grant commented on his on field demeanor and character during the video.

"I've said it once, and I'll say it again," said Grant on the video. "You got a dog. Richie Grant is a dog. I'm going to come out here and compete. I'm gonna lead. I'm going to do everything I need to do to make sure we get some Ws"

Grant will compete with Duron Harris and Erik Williams for a starting spot in the Falcons secondary. Grant should see plenty of action as a rookie and should be starting sooner rather than later for Atlanta.

