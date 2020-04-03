Falcon Report
Robert Quinn jokes about deciding free agency with coin flip

Chris Vinel

Robert Quinn joked the Atlanta Falcons had a 50 percent chance to land him in NFL free agency but lost out due to one of the oldest tricks in the book.

The coin flip.

Quinn, deliberating between the Falcons and the Chicago Bears, couldn’t decide which team to sign with him, so he opened his wallet and spun for heads or tails.

“I really couldn’t make up my mind,” Quinn said Friday on a teleconference, “so I had to do it the honest way. The Bears were on the right side.

“That’s kind of how it came down to the final decision. It was still pretty tough. I mean, basically, that’s what it boiled down to, is a coin flip.

“I don’t regret it.”

He later clarified, telling The Athletic that’s not actually how he decided. He simply wanted to express how tough the decision was.

Quinn now has many more coins to flip. Over the next five years, his contract with the Bears calls for him to receive $70 million ($30 million guaranteed).

He was one of the top pass rushers on the open market this offseason after tallying 11.5 sacks in 14 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.

Last month, Atlanta addressed its edge need by inking Dante Fowler Jr. to a three-year contract. The franchise has been aggressive since the start of the new league year, also bringing in Todd Gurley, Hayden Hurst and Laquon Treadwell while shedding Austin Hooper, Desmond Trufant and Devonta Freeman.

Many mock drafts still predict the Falcons will bolster their defensive line in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

