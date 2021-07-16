Saints DT Onyemata Faces Suspension

David Onyemata of the New Orleans Saints said via his Instagram story that he has tested positive for a banned substance and will be suspended for part of the 2021 season.

The statement reads, "I was informed by the NFLPA yesterday that I have tested positive for a banned substance resulting in a suspension for part of the 2021 season. While I was certainly surprised and disappointed with the news, I am responsible for what I put in my body. As I have never knowingly taken anything that could cause a positive test, we are currently in the process of testing the supplements I was taking at the time of the test. Regardless, I am committed to being more aware of any medication and dietary supplements that may contain substances banned by the NFL."

Onyemata started 15 games for the Saints in 2020. He had a career best 44 tackles and 6.5 sacks from his defensive tackle position. He was originally a fourth round pick by the Saints out of Manitoba.

Oneymata signed a three year contact with the Saints last year for $26M according to Spotrac and was slated to be a starter again for the Saints in 2021.

The Falcons don't play their division rival until week nine when they travel to New Orleans on November 7th before a return game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish the regular season on January 9th.