Falcons Rival Michael Thomas Announces Status

The Atlanta Falcons are taking on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Saints have been without Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas so far because of an ankle injury, and he announced on Wednesday that he won't be returning in 2021.

Thomas' statement reads as follows:

"I've always been a man of faith and these past few months my faith has truly been tested. As many of you know, early last season I injured my ankle and worked extremely hard over the next few months to get back in time to finish the season. Unfortunately the rehab didn't go as planned and earlier this off-season it was apparent I would need to have a procedure to repair the injury."

"Since then, the team and I have worked diligently, day and night to rehab and get me back on the field. Unfortunately, there has been another small set back which we will have to address. To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been. I know God doesn't make mistakes so I will continue to follow in his path, and can't wait to be back on the field in front of the best fans on the planet."

Thomas was a three-time Pro Bowl selection prior to getting injured in 2020, and he was All-Pro in 2018 and 2019.

New Orleans head coach Sean Payton took issue with the timing of Thomas' offseason surgery on the first day of Saints practice to start the 2021 season.

"Well, look, it appears we're gonna have to spend some time without him. It's disappointing," Payton said after the Saints first practice. "And we'll work through it with the other players that are here. But the surgery took place, and obviously we would've liked that to happen earlier than later. And quite honestly, it should've."

As the season opened, there was a chance that Thomas would be ready to play in time for the Falcons visit to New Orleans this Sunday, and he was expected to be back for the Saints return trip to Atlanta on January 9.

Now there is no uncertainty. Thomas is out for the season along with starting quarterback Jameis Winston who tore his ACL last Sunday in a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.