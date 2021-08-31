Saints' Michael Thomas to miss at least 5 Games

Michael Thomas will miss at least five games for the Saints. Will he be back for Falcons?

The New Orleans Saints will be without star receiver Michael Thomas for at least the first five games of the season.

Adam Schefter reported the news on Twitter.

"Saints’ WR Michael Thomas, who underwent off-season foot surgery, is expected to land on PUP, which will sideline him the first six weeks, per sources," wrote Schefter on Twitter. "Being that the Saints have an early bye, placing Thomas on PUP would sideline him for at least the first five games."

The Falcons see the Saints on week nine of the NFL calendar. Atlanta faces off with New Orleans on Sunday, November 7th. That would give Thomas three weeks at most to be ready for Atlanta.

The timing of Thomas' surgery was a contentious point during Saints training camp. Head coach Sean Payton took the issue public after New Orleans first practice.

"Well, look, it appears we're gonna have to spend some time without him. It's disappointing," Payton said after the Saints first practice. "And we'll work through it with the other players that are here. But the surgery took place, and obviously we would've liked that to happen earlier than later. And quite honestly, it should've."

Thomas fired back with a cryptic message on social media.

"They tried to damage your reputation," wrote Thomas. "You saved theirs by not telling your side of the story."

Thomas and Payton may have their relationship patched up in time to face the Falcons the first weekend in November, but will Thomas' be 100% healthy by then? We'll find out in New Orleans on November 7th.