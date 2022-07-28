Skip to main content

49ers Cut LB Dee Ford; Falcons Interested?

Could the Falcons add another pass rusher?

Veteran linebacker Dee Ford is looking for a new home after the San Francisco 49ers cut him Wednesday. Could the Atlanta Falcons be the team to give him another chance in the league?

Last season, the Falcons had the fewest sacks in the NFL with a meager 18. In response, the team added pass rushers Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone this offseason, but the team could use another veteran.

Ford, 31, was traded to the 49ers from the Kansas City Chiefs following a Pro Bowl season in 2018, when he had 13 sacks and a league-leading seven forced fumbles. He was swiftly signed to a five-year, $87.5 million contract.

Unfortunately, the pairing didn’t work for either, as Ford appeared in just 18 games with two starts across three years in San Francisco. He had 9.5 sacks in his tenure, including 6.5 over 11 games in 2019 and three over six games last season.

Ford likely won’t demand a significant contract in free agency, considering his age and struggles staying on the field. The decision Ford needs to make is whether or not he wants a bounce-back opportunity, or the chance to play for a contender.

Should Ford choose the first option, Atlanta becomes an immediate option for his services. While the Falcons have brought in several pieces to improve its pass rush, adding a proven commodity to its sub-downs rotation would do nothing but help.

Ford will likely only be given a one-year deal wherever he lands, so for a Falcons team set on trying to compete while also not making long-term financial commitments, the move would make sense. While he wouldn’t be an every-down player, Ford can still offer veteran leadership and pass rush productivity in the right environment.

Maybe that environment is Atlanta.

