Saving the Falcons: Episode 2

Terence Moore

So this week, the dominant news for the Atlanta Falcons involved the ongoing tease from  general manager Thomas Dimitroff involving next month's NFL draft. What will they do to make things interesting, or will they stick to the basics? 

Hmmmm.

Everybody around the league wants to know, especially since the Falcons have more than a few needs throughout their roster after finishing 2019 with their second consecutive losing season. 

The Falcons own the No. 16 pick overall, which gives them options. 

I mean, the Falcons could keep the pick to draft the best player available at that time, or they could draft for need, or they could use that pick to move up or down in the pecking order among their 31 peers.

Not only that, but the Falcons have three picks within the opening two rounds and seven picks overall to make those options even greater. 

You get the picture: The Falcons have it made,

That is, when it comes to options. 

Along those lines, Dimitroff has spent the last few days talking more about "options" for his team regarding those draft picks than just about any other subject, and that got me to think about something for this week's video.

Why don't the Falcons . . .

Well, click on and see.

Remember: Every week, I'll give a thumb's up or a thumb's down or the safe sign (I know that's baseball, and we're talking about football, but just work with me) to indicate the Falcons neither won nor lost during the previous seven days.

