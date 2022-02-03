Skip to main content

Falcons Trench Targets: Senior Bowl OL/DL Highlights

The Atlanta Falcons are in desperate need of help in the trenches, and the Senior Bowl is chock full of talented big men this year.

MOBILE, Ala. - The 2022 Senior Bowl is in progress this week, and there is good depth in the trenches this year. 

The Atlanta Falcons were last in the league in sacks by a huge margin. Atlanta had just 18 sacks last year with the Philadelphia Eagles next in line with 29.

The offensive line had two gaping holes in it as well. Right tackle Kaleb McGary gave up nine sacks, and left guard Jalen Mayfield was graded the worst pass blocker in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Jalen Mayfield vs 49ers
jarrett atl

The Falcons have four of the top 75 draft picks in the NFL Draft, and they will look to address both sides of the lines of scrimmage early and often.

Falcons Trench Targets: Senior Bowl OL/DL Highlights

Two players at the Senior Bowl who have shot themselves into first-round consideration are Jermaine Johnson of Florida State and Sam Williams of Ole Miss.

Johnson was incredibly productive at Florida State after transferring from Georgia last season. He had 70 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.

Williams was equally opportunistic in the opponents’ backfield with 57 tackles with 12.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

Johnson and Williams are just two of the players featured in the 1v1s from practice on Wednesday. 

The full list includes:
10 DL DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky
17 DL Zach Carter, Florida
38 DL Amare Barno, Virginia Tech
48 DL Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
53 DL Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
92 DL Neil Farrell Jr., LSU
95 DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
96 DL Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
98 DL John Ridgeway, Arkansas
52 OL Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech
54 OL Justin Shaffer, Georgia
55 OL Luke Fortner, Kentucky
56 OL Dylan Parham, Memphis
65 OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
68 OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
70 OL Ed Ingram, LSU
71 OL Chris Paul, Tulsa
73 OL Max Mitchell, Louisiana
74 OL Spencer Burford, UTSA
75 OL Cade Mays, Tennessee
77 OL Braxton Jones, Southern Utah

