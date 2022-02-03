Falcons Trench Targets: Senior Bowl OL/DL Highlights

The Atlanta Falcons are in desperate need of help in the trenches, and the Senior Bowl is chock full of talented big men this year.

MOBILE, Ala. - The 2022 Senior Bowl is in progress this week, and there is good depth in the trenches this year.

The Atlanta Falcons were last in the league in sacks by a huge margin. Atlanta had just 18 sacks last year with the Philadelphia Eagles next in line with 29.

The offensive line had two gaping holes in it as well. Right tackle Kaleb McGary gave up nine sacks, and left guard Jalen Mayfield was graded the worst pass blocker in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons have four of the top 75 draft picks in the NFL Draft, and they will look to address both sides of the lines of scrimmage early and often.

Two players at the Senior Bowl who have shot themselves into first-round consideration are Jermaine Johnson of Florida State and Sam Williams of Ole Miss.

Johnson was incredibly productive at Florida State after transferring from Georgia last season. He had 70 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.

Williams was equally opportunistic in the opponents’ backfield with 57 tackles with 12.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

Johnson and Williams are just two of the players featured in the 1v1s from practice on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

10 DL DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

17 DL Zach Carter, Florida

38 DL Amare Barno, Virginia Tech

48 DL Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

53 DL Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

92 DL Neil Farrell Jr., LSU

95 DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

96 DL Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

98 DL John Ridgeway, Arkansas

52 OL Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech

54 OL Justin Shaffer, Georgia

55 OL Luke Fortner, Kentucky

56 OL Dylan Parham, Memphis

65 OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

68 OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

70 OL Ed Ingram, LSU

71 OL Chris Paul, Tulsa

73 OL Max Mitchell, Louisiana

74 OL Spencer Burford, UTSA

75 OL Cade Mays, Tennessee

77 OL Braxton Jones, Southern Utah