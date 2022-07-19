The Atlanta Falcons have been looking for a running mate alongside star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett for the last several years … and now they will continue the search.

The Falcons thought they might have just found a viable long-term solution with the recently signed nose tackle Eddie Goldman - but on Tuesday, Goldman abruptly informed the team of his decision to retire.

According to OverTheCap, Goldman signed a one-year, $1.27 million contract with $1.04 million fully guaranteed.

Goldman, 28, spent the past seven seasons in Chicago after being selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. A former top recruit out of Florida State, Goldman has recorded 175 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits, 13 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 81 games.

Statistically, Goldman is coming off a career-worst season in which he posted just 0.5 sacks and one tackle for loss. He also moved from his full-time starting role to more of a rotational player.

In Atlanta, he was to likely will fight for reps at nose tackle, a position he played at both Florida State and later in Chicago.

Entering the year, Jarrett likely is set as one of the two 5-tech spots. Second-year defender Ta’Quon Graham, who started five games last season opposite Jarrett, likely gets the first crack at the other 5-tech.

Atlanta is expected to see Marlon Davidson, Vincent Taylor, Jalen Dalton and Anthony Rush all in the mix for playing time on the defensive line.

Last season, Atlanta struggled to generate a pass rush with a league-low 18 sacks.

Taylor, who signed this offseason from the Houston Texans, has recorded two total sacks in five years. Combined, Davidson Dalton and Rush have 1.5 sacks since 2019.

The Falcons open training camp on July 29.