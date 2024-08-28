Sources: Falcons Targeting Several Roster Cuts for Practice Squad Return
The Atlanta Falcons trimmed their roster from 90 players to 53 from Sunday through Tuesday, with head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot parting ways with a handful of players who had strong preseasons.
But if the Falcons get their way, some players won't have to pack their bags. Atlanta has 16 practice squad spots available, and it hopes at least three of its cuts from yesterday will be among them.
Sources told Atlanta Falcons on SI that the team has interest in re-signing cornerback Natrone Brooks and outside linebacker Demone Harris to the practice squad. ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported Tuesday the Falcons would also like to bring back receiver Chris Blair.
Brooks, a second-year pro who went undrafted out of Southern Mississippi in 2023 and spent last season on Atlanta's practice squad, had a stout preseason this year. He logged 20 tackles -- 13 of which came against the Baltimore Ravens in the second exhibition game -- to go along with one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
Harris proved to be one of the Falcons' more consistently disruptive pass rushers this preseason. He finished in a four-way tie for second on the team with two quarterback hits while adding one tackle for loss and a pass deflection.
Blair led the Falcons in receiving, catching eight passes for 154 yards on 12 targets. A practice squad player last season, Blair emerged as the clear favorite to be Atlanta's No. 6 receiver -- but the team ultimately opted to carry just five.
The opportunity to sign practice squad players begins at noon Wednesday.