Steelers Name Starting QB Before Playing Falcons, Tomlin Warns of Justin Fields Package
The Atlanta Falcons' Week 1 opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, have added clarity to their quarterback situation.
Pittsburgh officially named veteran signal caller Russell Wilson the starter, ending an offseason-long competition between Wilson and fourth-year pro Justin Fields, formerly of the Chicago Bears.
The 35-year-old Wilson completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions across 15 games with the Denver Broncos last season.
Fields, a native of Kennesaw, Ga., played in 13 games for the Bears last season, completing 61.4 percent of his passes for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 657 yards and four touchdowns.
The Steelers' offense is led by coordinator Arthur Smith, who was fired from his perch as Falcons head coach the night the 2023 season ended. In each of Smith's last two years, Atlanta made quarterback changes during the campaign.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
And while Pittsburgh is hoping to avoid similar fate this season, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin warned Falcons coach Raheem Morris of a potential package for Fields come Week 1.
"My friend Raheem Morris better be ready for a Justin Fields package, I'll just say that," Tomlin said Wednesday on The Rich Eisen Show. "I don't want to disclose any strategic approaches, but it's probably too much talent to be sitting around watching all day."
Morris worked under Tomlin from 2002-05 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when Tomlin was the Bucs' defensive backs coach while Morris rose from defensive quality control to Tomlin's closest assistant.
Now over two decades since their first introduction, Morris and Tomlin are set to begin the 2024 season across from one another. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST on Sept. 8 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.