Here's What Steelers Players Are Saying About Ex Falcons Coach Arthur Smith
Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is now just over a week into his first OTA practices as the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers, officially starting the on-field portion of his new job.
Smith, who was fired by Atlanta after a Week 18 loss to the New Orleans Saints, posted three consecutive 7-10 seasons and was replaced by ex Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.
The Falcons are set to host Smith and the Steelers inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 1, offering both sides one last look at the other before going their separate ways.
But after three years of tape, will there be anything new from Smith? Here's what Steelers players are saying about their new offensive play-caller after the start of OTAs.
WR Scotty Miller
Of note, Miller joined running back Cordarrelle Patterson, tight end MyCole Pruitt and and receiver Van Jefferson as former Falcons who have followed Smith to Pittsburgh.
"It's been great to get up here with him, get back to work," Miller said. "It's weird seeing him in a different color, being the OC now, but it's been fun so far. A lot of the verbiage is very similar. A lot of what he does, I think he caters to what personnel he has very well.
"We ran a lot of bigger personnels because we had a lot of good tight ends in Atlanta. Here we have a lot of different type of guys, good running backs, stuff like that. I think he does a good job putting guys in position to make plays."
OL Isaac Seumalo
"Just think he's made everybody super accountable, which I think starts with the players, but it's good to have from coaches as well," Seumalo said. "I think he's been consistent in his message - he wants guys to take each day as it comes. Be a pro and have to come in with an attitude of, 'What can I do today to improve myself and help my teammates?'"
RB Jaylen Warren
"I'll just say the intensity," Warren said. "Everybody's bought into one thing, and there's no space wondering how we're trying to run our offense. Everybody's on the same page. I think you could tell a huge difference with that."
OL Broderick Jones
"It’s definitely a different expectation," Jones said. “With a whole bunch of changes going on, he makes sure everyone knows what’s going on in meetings and on the field. If they don’t, he loves when players ask questions. He loves to break it down and explain it.
"He just comes with the juice. He has the juice every day. He wants to be the best offense in the NFL. He lets us know that every day."
OL Dan Moore
"He wants us to be the most physical offense in the NFL," Moore said. "It’s a run-first offense. As an offensive line, we love it. No offensive line likes to step back and pass protect 45 times a game. Those guys on the other side of the ball get paid millions.
"I don’t want to say any numbers, but it could be special, for sure."