Skip to main content

Succession: Matt Ryan Future Revealed by Falcons Owner Arthur Blank

Says Blank: “In every organization, you have to figure out what a succession plan looks like. So, (the front office is) all focused on that question, including Matt.''

Matt Ryan has been an NFL MVP and a foundational piece of the Atlanta Falcons for 14 years. It is difficult to even envision somebody else playing quarterback here.

But somebody else will. Maybe soon.

matt malik atl
Malik Willis Liberty Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
blank ryan
ryan no

“There is a transition, we all go through it in life,'' team owner Arthur Blank said to Carl Dukes and Mike Bell on 92.9 FM The Game. "Age does have its effect over time. Matt keeps himself in great condition and is anxious to keep playing. I think if his performance is at the level it has to be, we will be fine.

“But, he’s not going to beat Father Time ... So at some point, Matt will recognize it, we will recognize there has to be a transition.”

Ryan will be 37 years old next season. So yes, even as Ryan has a contract that runs through 2023 (with enormous cap hits for the next two seasons of $48.6 million and $43.6), "transition'' means "a succession plan.''

Recommended Articles

blank ryan
Play

Succession: Matt Ryan Future Revealed by Falcons Owner Arthur Blank

Says Blank: “In every organization, you have to figure out what a succession plan looks like. So, (the front office is) all focused on that question, including Matt.''

47 seconds ago
47 seconds ago
Dean Pees Excited for 2022
Play

Which Draft Prospect Can Help Falcons Defense Improve in Year Two of Pees?

During Dean Pees' stops with the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, both franchisees increased their sack and interception totals in year two.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Falcons-Calvin-Ridley-Arthur-Blank-Calvin-Ridley-trade-rumors-Falcons-owner-Calvin-Ridley
Play

Atlanta BREAKING: Calvin Ridley 'Fresh-Start' Trade Addressed by Falcons' Arthur Blank

“We love the young man. We’d love him to stay in Atlanta. Whether or not he wants to do that — he may decide that he wants a fresh start someplace else.'' - Arthur Blank.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Said Blank: “In every organization, whether it be a corporate organization or a football team, you have to figure out what a succession plan looks like. So, (the front office is) all focused on that question, including Matt.''

It is an obvious admission but also a critical admission. Does Ryan deserve some sort of voice, some level of "exit dignity''? Maybe. Do the Falcons have their magical answer? Not yet.

But consideration of "an exit strategy'' and "a succession plan'' is a start.

Said Blank: “When is the right time to make that transition? When is the right time to do it in a thoughtful way? Some of these teams make their draft choices or they don’t really have a plan and the result is they go into this spin cycle and every year there’s a new quarterback. So we have to be thoughtful about it.”

blank ryan
News

Succession: Matt Ryan Future Revealed by Falcons Owner Arthur Blank

47 seconds ago
Dean Pees Excited for 2022
News

Which Draft Prospect Can Help Falcons Defense Improve in Year Two of Pees?

1 hour ago
Falcons-Calvin-Ridley-Arthur-Blank-Calvin-Ridley-trade-rumors-Falcons-owner-Calvin-Ridley
News

Atlanta BREAKING: Calvin Ridley 'Fresh-Start' Trade Addressed by Falcons' Arthur Blank

5 hours ago
D26FDCE1-5F1E-4EDE-816B-A02449DC063D
News

NFL Announces Plan for Games in Germany & Mexico; Falcons Involved?

19 hours ago
USATSI_17467329
News

Could Tyler Linderbaum Fix Falcons' Offensive Line Problems?

21 hours ago
USATSI_17302860
News

Should Falcons Seek Pass-Rush Help with No. 8 Pick?

22 hours ago
stafford cheer
News

Betting $4.5 Million Against Georgia's Matthew Stafford in Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl?

Feb 9, 2022
Malik Willis Liberty Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
Draft

Latest SI Mock Draft Makes Malik The Man in Atlanta

Feb 9, 2022