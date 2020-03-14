The Falcon Report
Top Stories
News
Films
Draft

The Bucs will be pursuing Tom Brady during free agency

Malik Brown

Ladies and gentlemen: if you thought the NFC South was a tough division, wait until you get a load of this one. The Tom Brady free agency news is heating up closer to the new league year, and a fellow foe has intentions of signing him.

According to Tampa Times reporter Rick Strout, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do anything it takes to sign Brady once free agency hits. If it has to do with money, drafting a certain prospect, or signing somebody he wants, the Bucs are all in on the 43 year-old quarterback, who many consider the best to ever play the position.

If you look at how the Bucs are currently constructed, they have a solid team. They have big time playmakers at the receiver position, and the defense improved last season. If anything, head coach Bruce Arians might be the reason the Bucs could have any chance at signing Brady. Arians past work with quarterbacks like Ben Roethlisberger and Carson Palmer show that he’s a coach that allows freedom. If Brady wants to tweak the offense and call plays, Arians will let him do so.

Players like winners, so bringing Brady means bringing more talent. It’s not for certain if the Bucs would have the money to do so, but it looks like they would do whatever it takes. 

This move could take the Bucs to worst to first in the NFC South and would mean disaster for the Falcons. They already have to deal with Drew Brees twice a season, and now Brady? It just doesn’t get easier.

Just imagine having Brees, Brady, Cam Newton, and Matt Ryan all playing each other twice a year. There would be no other division in football with dynamic quarterbacks on each team and would also probably make the South the best division in the NFC.

Of course, Falcons fans will fully despise the Bucs if Brady signs there. It’s two things Falcons fans hate: the Saints and Tom Brady. Super Bowl 51 will continue to live on forever.

Not only would this move affect the NFC South, but the entire conference as well. There’s a high chance the Bucs would be in position for a playoff spot if all goes well, which means the competition will be more enticing. This would be a good time for the league to start adding an extra team to the playoffs because things could get interesting.

Brady will have other suitors trying to lure him, and some are in better situations than the Bucs. It might take some hard convincing to get Brady to Tampa Bay, but they have the things in place to woo him.

Let the battle for Tom Brady commence!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and what type of impact that may have on the Atlanta Falcons. William Brandon (dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the remarks made recently by Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game.

William B. Carver

by

DecoTracker

COVID-19 is impacting the AMB Group and the rest of the sports world in a way few predicted

COVID-19 is impacting the AMB Group and the rest of the sports world in a way few predicted. With MLS season suspended and Falcons' facilities shutdown for at least two more weeks, Blank & Co. are ensuring their employees are taken care of.

Zach Hood

Falcons trade down in latest CBS Sports mock draft

The Falcons are trading down in this recent mock draft.

Malik Brown

Falcons release statement regarding COVID-19, close facilities through weekend

The Atlanta Falcons released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding COVID-19.

Zach Hood

Falcons center Alex Mack elected as NFLPA treasurer

Falcons center Alex Mack is set to join the NFL Players Association.

Dave Holcomb

NFL considering adjustments to next month's draft in Las Vegas amid coronavirus scares

NFL taking "hard look" at adjustments to next month's 2020 draft in Las Vegas due to coronavirus pandemic

Zach Hood

PFF lists top 10 WR prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft features a stacked wide receivers group. Should the Atlanta Falcons go after one despite already having two stars?

Chris Vinel

Falcons salary cap space remains tight as free agency approaches

How much spending with the Atlanta Falcons do in free agency?

Dave Holcomb

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 6: How important is the 2020 season for the Falcons franchise?

Is 2020 the most decisive year in team history? Is there a chance the Falcons trade back in the NFL Draft? And where is Julio Jones the best receiver in the league?

Brady Pfister

A look back at the 2013 draft trade for Desmond Trufant

Thomas Dimitroff pulled it off in 2011, and he did it again in 2013.

Malik Brown