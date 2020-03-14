Ladies and gentlemen: if you thought the NFC South was a tough division, wait until you get a load of this one. The Tom Brady free agency news is heating up closer to the new league year, and a fellow foe has intentions of signing him.

According to Tampa Times reporter Rick Strout, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do anything it takes to sign Brady once free agency hits. If it has to do with money, drafting a certain prospect, or signing somebody he wants, the Bucs are all in on the 43 year-old quarterback, who many consider the best to ever play the position.

If you look at how the Bucs are currently constructed, they have a solid team. They have big time playmakers at the receiver position, and the defense improved last season. If anything, head coach Bruce Arians might be the reason the Bucs could have any chance at signing Brady. Arians past work with quarterbacks like Ben Roethlisberger and Carson Palmer show that he’s a coach that allows freedom. If Brady wants to tweak the offense and call plays, Arians will let him do so.

Players like winners, so bringing Brady means bringing more talent. It’s not for certain if the Bucs would have the money to do so, but it looks like they would do whatever it takes.

This move could take the Bucs to worst to first in the NFC South and would mean disaster for the Falcons. They already have to deal with Drew Brees twice a season, and now Brady? It just doesn’t get easier.

Just imagine having Brees, Brady, Cam Newton, and Matt Ryan all playing each other twice a year. There would be no other division in football with dynamic quarterbacks on each team and would also probably make the South the best division in the NFC.

Of course, Falcons fans will fully despise the Bucs if Brady signs there. It’s two things Falcons fans hate: the Saints and Tom Brady. Super Bowl 51 will continue to live on forever.

Not only would this move affect the NFC South, but the entire conference as well. There’s a high chance the Bucs would be in position for a playoff spot if all goes well, which means the competition will be more enticing. This would be a good time for the league to start adding an extra team to the playoffs because things could get interesting.

Brady will have other suitors trying to lure him, and some are in better situations than the Bucs. It might take some hard convincing to get Brady to Tampa Bay, but they have the things in place to woo him.

Let the battle for Tom Brady commence!