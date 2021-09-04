Rookie Spotlight: Ta'Quon Graham Highlights

Defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham was the first of the Atlanta Falcons two fifth round draft picks. Atlanta took Graham out of the University of Texas with the 148th overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

The Falcons also took defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji out of Notre Dame later in the same round.

Graham player four years with the Longhorns. Graham played 48 games for Texas and started all nine regular season games in 2020. He was named honorable mention All-Big 12 in last year and was Academic All-Big 12 second team his senior year as well.

At 6'3 and 293 pounds, Graham added much needed size to the Falcons defensive line. A tackle in college, Graham has the versatility to play inside at nose guard or outside at end depending on the situation in new defensive coordinator Dean Pees' offense.

The rookie spotlight gives a behind the scenes look at the moment Graham was drafted and gives him the chance to reflect on the moment.

"When that area code popped up, and they said 'Georgia', I definitely got excited," said Graham on being drafted. "But I was also kind of nervous because I really didn't know who was going to call me or who was going to pick me."

"The Atlanta Falcons picked me, and I'm super excited to be in Atlanta."

Graham goes on to give a self-scouting report.

"I feel like I have good play recognition," said Graham. "A lot of time in college, the level of the back, you kind of could tell what type of plays you were going to get. Even down to the splits of the offensive linemen."

"Even the split from the running back. If the running back is super-wide out, you know you're either getting some type of toss play outside, or you're going to get some type of pass play."

What can Falcons fans expect to see from Graham his rookie season?

"All I can tell you is I'm going to give 100% with my attitude and effort," said Graham. "I'm going to bring it every single day, and I'm going to continue to get better."

Graham is currently listed on the Falcons depth chart behind Grady Jarrett and Marlon Davidson, but he could also see time behind interior lineman Tyeler Davison.

The Falcons open their regular season schedule next Sunday, August 12th against the Philadelphia Eagles.