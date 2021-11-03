Returning QB Presents More Problems for Falcons

Jameis Winston is lost for the season for the Saints, but New Orleans could get a big weapon back against the Falcons.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill returned to practice on Wednesday as he works his way through concussion protocol. With starting quarterback Jameis Winston lost for the season with a knee injury, Hill should see plenty of action against the Falcons this week if he's fully cleared to play.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith knows Hill presents a challenge of the Atlanta defense.

"Taysom Hill is a really effective player," said Smith. "They can use him in multiple ways. He hasn't played in a month, so he should be pretty fresh coming back. If they want to put him in the quarterback run packages, he's a physical runner."

"I know he's been out, but he's a physical football player. They can certainly use him in the quarterback run. They can use him in the drop-back game."

"He's a terrific all-around football player."

Hill has had three games in his career when he's thrown more than 20 passes. Two of those came against the Falcons last season, both Saints wins.

His career high in rushing yards is 83 yards against... the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 13 21-16 Saints win last season.

Trevor Siemian filled in for Winston last week after the starter hurt his knee, and he should see the bulk of the action in conventional offensive sets.

"If Trevor's in there, he's going to run that offense really well," said Smith. "We'll see what their game plan is, but I know this, I know Trevor will be smart and he'll make the right decision for them."

Siemian was an efficient 16 of 29 passing for 159 yards and a touchdown last week in a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Adding Hill back to the mix gives Saints head coach Sean Payton more options, and Smith and the Falcons are preparing to face both quarterbacks on Sunday.