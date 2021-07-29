Falcons Add Three Players to Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List

The Atlanta Falcons placed three linemen on the PUP list on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Falcons placed three linemen on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List on Wednesday, defensive lineman Deadrin Senat and offensive linemen Kaleb McGary and Matt Gono.

Details of their injuries have not been disclosed.

Unlike the regular season, being added to the PUP list does not end a player's year. Senat, McGary and Gono are eligible to return to training camp when they are healthy.

An offensive tackle, McGary was a first round pick out of Washington by the Falcons in 2019. He's started 29 of 32 games for Atlanta since his arrival.

According to Spotrac, McGary has two years left on his rookie contact that is paying him $10.2 million over four years. McGary's dead cap number is $5 million this year and drops to $2.2 million in 2022.

Senat is in his fourth year with the Falcons. He was a third round pick by Atlanta in the 2018 NFL Draft. He saw his most action with the team as a rookie when he played in 15 games and started two. He had 30 tackles.

Senat has only tallied four tackles since. Senat appeared in two games in 2019 and five games in 2020. He's scheduled to be a free agent after this year and would only carry a dead cap number of $204,490 if he waived.

Gono is entering his third season with the Falcons. He played in all 16 games last year, starting four. The offensive tackle was an undrafted free agent from Wesley.

Just 25 years old, Gono is a free agent after this season. He is playing on a one year deal worth $3.4 million. With no signing bonus, his contract carries no guaranteed money, and no dead cap weight.