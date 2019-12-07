Watch: It’s Time to Open Speculation on Candidates for Falcons Head Coach Job

Two head coaches have already been fired during the 2019 NFL Season. On October 7, the Washington Redskins cut ties with Jay Gruden after the team opened the season 0-5. Then this past week, Ron Rivera was fired after a stretch where the Carolina Panthers lost five of six games.

There will be more to come. With Falcons head coach Dan Quinn expected to be a Black Monday casualty it’s time to take an early look at candidates who should be considered to take over the team in 2020.

Greg Roman, offensive coordinator, Baltimore Ravens

Roman was a hot head coaching candidate a few years ago when he was the offensive coordinator for Jim Harbaugh’s San Francisco 49ers teams. Roman was let go by San Francisco when the team and head coach Jim Harbaugh parted ways after the 2014 season.

Roman’s star fell a bit after spending 2015 and 2016 as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills under head coach Rex Ryan. Now, after spending three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, 2019 as the team’s offensive coordinator his name is back on the hot list of head coaching candidates.

Roman gets credit for adjusting his offense to match Lamar Jackson’s strengths at quarterback. He would be capable of getting the best out of the next couple of seasons with Matt Ryan as quarterback while also developing the next leader of the Falcons offense.

Eric Bieniemy, offensive coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs

He’s the next coach up in Andy Reid’s coaching tree after Doug Pederson took over the Philadelphia Eagles and Matt Nagy was hired as head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Bieniemy has received considerable credit for his work with Patrick Mahomes which will make him an attractive candidate around the NFL for 2020.

Kevin Stefanski, offensive coordinator, Minnesota Vikings

Stefanski is a lifer in the Vikings system, rising to replace John DeFilippo as the team’s offensive coordinator for the 2019 season. Stefanski was a finalist for the Cleveland Browns job last season, losing out to Freddie Kitchens

With Kirk Cousins as his starting quarterback, Stefanski has managed to build an offense that has the Vikings second in the NFC North with an 8-4 record. Running back Dalvin Cook has been performing at a Pro Bowl level while Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen lead the team’s passing attack.

Stefanski fits the latest NFL trend of young, offensive minded head coaches and would work well with the pieces the Falcons already have on offense.

Dave Toub, Special Teams Coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs

The only reason Toub doesn’t get the attention he deserves as a head coach candidate is because he’s always been a special teams coordinator, first with the Chicago Bears, then with Kansas City. If you don’t think a special teams coach can be effective as a head coach check out John Harbaugh’s record in Baltimore.

Toub understands both offense and defense. He’s also been one of the most innovative coordinators during his time in the NFL. He’s also a teacher that players respect. He would be an excellent choice as the next head coach for the Atlanta Falcons.