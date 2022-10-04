The NFC South is wide-open. And so is speculation about a player who figures to be a central figure on Sunday's Week 5 divisional showdown featuring the 2-2 Atlanta Falcons and the 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That central figure? Tom Brady, who according to reports is, along with his celebrity wife Gisele Bundchen, taking steps toward getting a divorce, with the New York Post reporting on Tuesday that both Brady and Bundchen have hired divorce lawyers.

The Bucs, especially during Brady's time there after his departure from the New England Patriots, where he won six of his seven Super Bowl rings, have largely been in charge of this division. At this moment, though, the divisional lead is shared by the Bucs and by the Falcons. ...

And now comes this potential distraction for a key player.

There were reports that Brady's decision to "un-retire'' this offseason and return to the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the source of the couple's disagreement, though a source close to Bundchen allegedly told Page Six the issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL.

Numerous sources cited marital discord as the reason that Brady took the unusual step of departing from the Bucs' training camp for what turned out to be an 11-day hiatus.

CNN reported last month that Brady and Bundchen are “living separately.”

Brady was a near-perennial champion as the central figure on the roster of the dynastic Patriots, and then won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers upon leaving New England. But now? The Falcons pose a threat with a visit to Tampa ... and Tom Brady - admittedly famous for focus and execution and excellence - surely has a great deal on his mind.

