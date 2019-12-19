WATCH: Falcons to Face Another Team Going Through Immediate Changes

For the second time in their last two home games, the Atlanta Falcons will be facing a team that's going through some personnel changes. On Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars, who the Falcons host this Sunday, fired executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin.

The two-time Super Bowl winning coach with the New York Giants was in his third season as a Jaguars executive. Coughlin was key to keeping Doug Marrone on as head coach after the team responded to him on an interim basis at the end of the 2016 season. Coughlin and Marrone then launched the Jaguars into the AFC Championship the following winter in 2017.

They arguably should have won that game against the New England Patriots, but the Jaguars blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. Much like the Falcons since their blown victory against the Patriots in the Super Bowl, the Jaguars haven't been the same since then.

Jacksonville is 10-20 in its last 30 games. Blake Bortles was the scapegoat last season, but the big free agent signing of quarterback Nick Foles didn't work out this year either. Prior to last week, the Jaguars were on a five-game losing streak.

Prior to the Falcons hosting the Panthers two weeks ago, Carolina fired Ron Rivera and changed offensive playcallers. The immediate result was a 20-point Falcons win.

Firing an executive isn't the same as parting ways with the head coach, but could the Jaguars be distracted this week? Could Marrone be more concerned with his job security than the Falcons? Perhaps. We'll see what type of impact firing Coughlin has with the Jaguars on Sunday.