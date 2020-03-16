Falcons agree to terms with DT Tyeler Davidson

Despite a need for defensive line improvement this offseason, the Atlanta Falcons are bringing back another member of last year’s unit.

Sunday afternoon, they re-signed Tyeler Davison to a three-year contract after rumors swirled of talks between the two sides Saturday.

Davison, 27, earned $1.1 million in 2019, but the financial details of his new deal have not been officially released yet. He is expected to make around $12 million with $4.5 million in guaranteed money over the course of the extension, per reports.

In his first season as a Falcon, Davison entrenched himself as a starting interior lineman alongside pro bowler Grady Jarrett. He posted a career-high 55 tackles, four tackles for loss and one quarterback sack. He received a 67.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which slotted him second among Falcons interior defenders and 52nd among all defensive tackles.

Davison is not a huge pass rushing threat, but he is formidable against the run. Last season, Atlanta ranked as the 12th-best defense against up-the-middle runs.

Before arriving in Atlanta, Davison played his college ball at Fresno State and started 48 games in four seasons for the divisional rival, New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons already announced they will not re-sign Vic Beasley. Adrian Clayborn and Jack Crawford are still set to hit free agency.

NFL free agency is essentially kicking off tomorrow, with teams being allowed to legally tamper starting at noon on Monday. With little cap space to work with, it may be a relatively quiet free agent period for the Falcons.