Could Tyler Linderbaum Fix Falcons' Offensive Line Problems?

The Atlanta Falcons' formula for winning games in the Matt Ryan era has always been predicated on scoring points and explosiveness on offense.

After another down year offensively, the Falcons have committed to their 36-year-old quarterback for at least the 2022 season. The commitment to Ryan should start with doing a better job protecting him, and making it easier for running back to be successful. As a unit, the offensive line had a rough year, ranking dead last on power success rate, and 20th in second-level yards per game.

With the 8th overall pick, the Rimington Trophy winner Tyler Linderbaum makes a lot of sense for a team that needs to repair a position that was led by Alex Mack for five seasons.

Drafting Linderbaum does two things for Atlanta, help with protecting Matt Ryan and establishing the run. Linderbaum's quick feet gives him the edge in run blocking and he comes with a great base and technique that allows him leverage in pass blocking. Adding him could also allow the Falcons to shift other linemen on that front five.

Matt Hennessy, a third-rounder in the 2020 draft, was drafted at center out of Temple University but could boost the Falcons offensive line by moving to left guard.

Led by general manager Terry Fontenot, the team must prioritize addressing the issues that hindered their success in the 2021 season while working with a constricted salary cap. For Atlanta, improvements through the draft are crucial for the upcoming season if they plan on being a leader in a now-weakened NFC south.

With three picks in the top 60 of the draft and nine total, this scouting department has the opportunity to set this team up for success, beyond the Matt Ryan era with a solid foundation in the trenches.