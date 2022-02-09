Skip to main content

Could Tyler Linderbaum Fix Falcons' Offensive Line Problems?

The Atlanta Falcons number one priority this offseason should be protecting Matt Ryan.

The Atlanta Falcons' formula for winning games in the Matt Ryan era has always been predicated on scoring points and explosiveness on offense. 

After another down year offensively, the Falcons have committed to their 36-year-old quarterback for at least the 2022 season. The commitment to Ryan should start with doing a better job protecting him, and making it easier for running back to be successful. As a unit, the offensive line had a rough year, ranking dead last on power success rate, and 20th in second-level yards per game. 

With the 8th overall pick, the Rimington Trophy winner Tyler Linderbaum makes a lot of sense for a team that needs to repair a position that was led by Alex Mack for five seasons.

USATSI_17467329
USATSI_17304541
USATSI_17304538

Drafting Linderbaum does two things for Atlanta, help with protecting Matt Ryan and establishing the run. Linderbaum's quick feet gives him the edge in run blocking and he comes with a great base and technique that allows him leverage in pass blocking. Adding him could also allow the Falcons to shift other linemen on that front five. 

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17467329
Play

Could Tyler Linderbaum Fix Falcons' Offensive Line Problems?

The Atlanta Falcons number one priority this offseason should be protecting Matt Ryan.

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
USATSI_17302860
Play

Should Falcons Seek Pass-Rush Help with No. 8 Pick?

If the Atlanta Falcons address their pass rush, they will likely be working with projects at the position

50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
stafford cheer
Play

Betting $4.5 Million Against Georgia's Matthew Stafford in Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl?

As Atlanta Falcons fans surely know, that means the bet is against former University of Georgia great Matthew Stafford, the Rams QB.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Matt Hennessy, a third-rounder in the 2020 draft, was drafted at center out of Temple University but could boost the Falcons offensive line by moving to left guard.

Led by general manager Terry Fontenot, the team must prioritize addressing the issues that hindered their success in the 2021 season while working with a constricted salary cap. For Atlanta, improvements through the draft are crucial for the upcoming season if they plan on being a leader in a now-weakened NFC south.

With three picks in the top 60 of the draft and nine total, this scouting department has the opportunity to set this team up for success, beyond the Matt Ryan era with a solid foundation in the trenches.

USATSI_17467329
News

Could Tyler Linderbaum Fix Falcons' Offensive Line Problems?

1 minute ago
USATSI_17302860
News

Should Falcons Seek Pass-Rush Help with No. 8 Pick?

50 minutes ago
stafford cheer
News

Betting $4.5 Million Against Georgia's Matthew Stafford in Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl?

3 hours ago
Malik Willis Liberty Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
Draft

Latest SI Mock Draft Makes Malik The Man in Atlanta

3 hours ago
Kyle Pitts
News

Which Surprising State is Making Falcons' Kyle Pitts Jersey No. 1 Seller?

19 hours ago
USATSI_17630542
News

Kyler Murray Unfollows & Scrubs Cardinals on Social Media - Why?

Feb 8, 2022
Grady Jarrett Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Are Falcons Trading Best Defensive Player?

Feb 8, 2022
D5B91FEE-8898-4029-B47F-21F846E196AB
News

Falcons Ex Louis Riddick Interviews for Steelers GM Job

Feb 8, 2022