UF Expected to Hire Ex-Falcons Director of Football Ops as VP of Football Ops
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators, which is in the midst of building its NFL-style front office, are expected to hire former Atlanta Falcons director of football operations Nick Polk as its vice president of football operations, according to multiple reports.
Polk was included in the Gators' initial round of interviews for the general manager-like position, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Edgar Thompson.
Polk will help lead the Gators football organization in roster management, contracts, revenue share and other important off-field aspects of this era of the sport alongside Ben Elsner, who was recently hired as the Gators' director of football strategy, and Jacob LaFrance, who holds the general manager title.
"We're getting this front office built out to be more strategic about the salary cap, the contracts, rev share, marketing, endorsement, that pool of money that could come available," head coach Billy Napier detailed on Feb. 5. "And then, how you allocate the money becomes part of the evaluation process. We have been living life that way although there’s no rules, what we’ve tried to do the last 18 months is create our own rules in terms of how we added players to the team. Not only the addition of players but the retention of players.
"I think we’re kind of getting on the interstate and slotted in that right lane here. I think, ultimately, I think we’re getting close here to hiring a couple of really smart guys.”
Polk is best-known for his near-20-year tenure with the Atlanta Falcons, during which he helped lead the franchise's salary cap management as the director of football operations from 2013-2021. Polk helped lead the front office during one of the best runs in franchise history, which included a birth in Super Bowl LI.
Recently, Polk worked with the 33rd Team, a football analytics site, and Athletes First, a sports agency.