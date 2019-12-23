FalconMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

WATCH: Vic Beasley continues torrid second half in Week 16

Dave Holcomb

ATLANTA -- It's been a tale of two seasons for the Atlanta Falcons in 2019. No player is a better microcosm of how the year for Atlanta has gone than linebacker Vic Beasley.

In the first half of the season, Beasley posted just 1.5 sacks. At that point, the Falcons only had seven sacks in eight games, so Beasley was hardly the only one struggling, but the Falcons obviously needed a lot more production from the former All-Pro.

Since the team's bye week, Beasley has delivered a lot more, particularly in the sack department. He has 6.5 sacks in the last seven games, including four in the past three contests.

In the Falcons' 24-12 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Beasley posted 1.0 sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit. 

After the victory, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn credited the entire defense's pass rush with Beasley's second-half success.

"The pass rush has been more consistent as an overall group," Quinn said. "I think his (Beasley's) use of the hands has certainly improved. Those are the types of plays that we need to make, and I thought he and Grady (Jarrett) were especially active today."

Jarrett also had a sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits versus the Jaguars. He has 3.5 sacks in seven games since the bye week.

Beasley now has 8.0 sacks, his most since 2016 when he made the All-Pro team with a league-leading 15.5 sacks. 

The 27-year-old will be a free agent this offseason, and with Beasley's late-season surge, the Falcons will be faced with the difficult decision of whether or not to sign him to a long-term extension.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Julio Jones, Matt Ryan help Falcons end losing streak against AFC

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons ended their seven-game losing streak against the AFC on Sunday.

WATCH: Falcons set more personal records in victory against Jaguars

Dave Holcomb

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones both set career marks in a win versus the Jaguars during Week 16.

Atlanta Falcons-Jacksonville Jaguars Week 16 live game chat

Dave Holcomb

Falcons-Jaguars: Jamon Brown inactive, Ty Sambrailo active for Week 16

Dave Holcomb

Guard Jamon Brown will be inactive again for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Watch: Nostrathomas Predicts! The Falcons Last Chance Against the AFC South

Tom Pollin

The Falcons will be looking to break their recent drought against the AFC Conference as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

Watch: Loser of Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Game Can’t Blame Injuries

Tom Pollin

Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons head into this Week 16 with relatively healthy rosters.

WATCH: Anti-Michael Vick petition reaches 1 million signatures

Dave Holcomb

Watch: Matt Ryan Still has Time this Season to Move up Some Career Quarterback Lists

Tom Pollin

The Atlanta Falcons may only be playing for pride in their final two games but Matt Ryan still has career milestones in his sights.

Watch: Don’t Be Fooled! Dan Quinn Should Still be Launched as Falcons Head Coach

Tom Pollin

The victory over the San Francisco 49ers proved that this Atlanta Falcons team has talent, which has been mismanaged this season by Dan Quinn.

Watch: Vic Beasley’s Jekyll and Hyde Season Makes Offseason Decision Tough

Tom Pollin

During the Falcons bye week there was no question among fans that Vic Beasley would be wearing another uniform next season. Now the decision is tougher.