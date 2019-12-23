WATCH: Vic Beasley continues torrid second half in Week 16

ATLANTA -- It's been a tale of two seasons for the Atlanta Falcons in 2019. No player is a better microcosm of how the year for Atlanta has gone than linebacker Vic Beasley.

In the first half of the season, Beasley posted just 1.5 sacks. At that point, the Falcons only had seven sacks in eight games, so Beasley was hardly the only one struggling, but the Falcons obviously needed a lot more production from the former All-Pro.

Since the team's bye week, Beasley has delivered a lot more, particularly in the sack department. He has 6.5 sacks in the last seven games, including four in the past three contests.

In the Falcons' 24-12 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Beasley posted 1.0 sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

After the victory, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn credited the entire defense's pass rush with Beasley's second-half success.

"The pass rush has been more consistent as an overall group," Quinn said. "I think his (Beasley's) use of the hands has certainly improved. Those are the types of plays that we need to make, and I thought he and Grady (Jarrett) were especially active today."

Jarrett also had a sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits versus the Jaguars. He has 3.5 sacks in seven games since the bye week.

Beasley now has 8.0 sacks, his most since 2016 when he made the All-Pro team with a league-leading 15.5 sacks.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent this offseason, and with Beasley's late-season surge, the Falcons will be faced with the difficult decision of whether or not to sign him to a long-term extension.