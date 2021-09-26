WATCH: Falcons vs. Giants - Ryan & Defense Key Halftime Lead

September 26, 2021
WATCH: Falcons vs. Giants - QB Matt Ryan Milestone & Defense Key 7-6 Atlanta Halftime Lead

The Atlanta Falcons are in Week 3 and trying to build a highlight reel.
Author:

The New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons are both coming off bad NFL seasons and in Week 3 of 2021, are attempting to avoid repeat performances.

In 2020, the Giants were 6-10 under first-year coach Joe Judge, while the Falcons finished 4-12 after an in-season firing of coach Dan Quinn.

Indeed, both programs have been on the skids in recent years, as the Giants and the Falcons - now under the supervision of new coach Arthur Smith - have endured three straight losing seasons.

And entering today? Both of these teams are 0-2 ... and one or both of these teams seem destined, based on today's final scores, of continuing that path along the skids.

But in this clash at MetLife Stadium, with the Giants trying to celebrate the afternoon on the day Eli Manning is inducted into the franchise's Ring of Honor with his No. 10 jersey being retired, it's the Falcons who have our focus.

Grady Jarrett showed focus, too, keying a first-half goal-line stand with his big sack helping to limit New York to a field goal and an early 3-0 lead.

And then, just before halftime, QB Matt Ryan helped Atlanta to the lead with a TD pass to Olamide Zaccheaus.

With the score, Ryan becomes just the 10th quarterback in NFL history to throw for 350 touchdown passes, joining a list that includes Tom Brady (590), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539), Brett Favre (508), Philip Rivers (421), Dan Marino (420), Aaron Rodgers (416), Ben Rothlisberger (398), and - ironically - Eli Manning (366).

