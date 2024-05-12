WATCH: Michael Penix Jr. Highlights from Atlanta Falcons Rookie Minicamp
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons' rookie minicamp ran from Friday through Sunday at the team's headquarters, offering 40 players the chance to compete in front of head coach Raheem Morris and staff.
Among those players is first-round quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who threw his first practice passes in a Falcons uniform Friday.
Here's a look at several of them from our AllFalcons staff ...
After the session, Penix met with reporters for the first time since the day after he was drafted No. 8 overall, recapping his debut in the red and black.
"It was good," Penix said Friday. "It was fun to be able to be out here, competing at the highest level. I'm blessed to be here, and it was exciting."
The 24-year-old Penix revealed he's focused on learning the playbook, building relationships and gaining trust with both veterans and his fellow rookies. He mentioned fishing as a personal favorite hobby and intends on finding other Falcons to hit the water with soon.
But the former University of Washington standout was all business at rookie minicamp, embracing a growth-oriented mindset and not succumbing to the emotions of slipping on a professional jersey for the first time.
"I put in a lot of work to be here," Penix said. "The journey for me was never easy, but I feel like everything I've been through is worth it. I just go in each and every day with that mindset that I just want to get better and help this team win football games.
"I'm here now, so I can't sit here and be starstruck no more - I've got to produce."
Penix and the rest of Atlanta's rookies continue the offseason program Monday with the start of OTAs.