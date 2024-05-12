Falcon Report

WATCH: Michael Penix Jr. Highlights from Atlanta Falcons Rookie Minicamp

Atlanta Falcons first-round quarterback Michael Penix Jr. impressed with his arm strength and leadership at minicamp.

Daniel Flick

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass at rookie minicamp.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass at rookie minicamp. / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons' rookie minicamp ran from Friday through Sunday at the team's headquarters, offering 40 players the chance to compete in front of head coach Raheem Morris and staff.

Among those players is first-round quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who threw his first practice passes in a Falcons uniform Friday.

Here's a look at several of them from our AllFalcons staff ...

After the session, Penix met with reporters for the first time since the day after he was drafted No. 8 overall, recapping his debut in the red and black.

"It was good," Penix said Friday. "It was fun to be able to be out here, competing at the highest level. I'm blessed to be here, and it was exciting."

The 24-year-old Penix revealed he's focused on learning the playbook, building relationships and gaining trust with both veterans and his fellow rookies. He mentioned fishing as a personal favorite hobby and intends on finding other Falcons to hit the water with soon.

But the former University of Washington standout was all business at rookie minicamp, embracing a growth-oriented mindset and not succumbing to the emotions of slipping on a professional jersey for the first time.

"I put in a lot of work to be here," Penix said. "The journey for me was never easy, but I feel like everything I've been through is worth it. I just go in each and every day with that mindset that I just want to get better and help this team win football games.

"I'm here now, so I can't sit here and be starstruck no more - I've got to produce."

Penix and the rest of Atlanta's rookies continue the offseason program Monday with the start of OTAs.

Published
Daniel Flick

DANIEL FLICK

Daniel Flick is an accredited NFL writer for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Daniel has provided boots-on-ground coverage at the NFL Combine and from the Atlanta Falcons' headquarters, among other destinations, and contributed to the annual Lindy's Sports Magazine ahead of the 2023 offseason. Daniel is a co-host on the 404TheFalcon podcast and previously wrote for the Around the Block Network and Georgia Sports Hospitality Media.