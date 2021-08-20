WATCH: New Coach Smith Rips 'Partying' Falcons

Now we're drawn to watching coach Smith do his thing as he works to make sure the "expectations'' are about something more than a 2-yard gain in a practice - and to make sure the "party celebrations'' are actually in some way merited.

Atlanta Falcons players are almost surely still learning exactly who Arthur Smith is.

On Thursday, during the team's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, they all may have learned.

Smith, the Falcons' new head coach, was mic’d up at the team's training camp workout with the Dolphins - and a moment presented itself in a way that demonstrates what the boss' approach might be during his time in Atlanta.

“Next play,'' Smith barked at a player who enjoyed his minor success, in an August practice, a bit too much. "We got two (expletive) yards! Congratulations. Get back in the huddle. We got two yards and you’re throwing a party. That’s your (expletive) expectation.”

The Falcons lost their first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, 23-3, in a game in which Atlanta's defense earned praise. Most of their first-teamers, including 2021 first-round pick Kyle Pitts, sat out that game. During this week's workouts, however, Pitts and Calvin Ridley have been among the standouts, as has the work of the Atlanta defense, which is earning praise from the Dolphins guys on the other side of the ball.

READ MORE: Falcons QB Matt Ryan Reveals Who 'Kicked My Ass'

The Falcons play at Miami in NFL preseason Game 2 on Saturday, and now we're drawn to the idea of watching coach Smith do his thing ... as he works to make sure the "expectations'' are about something more than a 2-yard gain in a practice ... and to make sure the "party celebrations'' are actually in some way merited.