'We Let Them Down': Falcons Coach, GM Give Message to Fans
While the Atlanta Falcons navigated through training camp, head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot each spoke of lofty goals.
Morris mentioned Super Bowls. Fontenot mentioned hosting playoff games and taking over opposing stadiums.
Yet after a disappointing season that ended with an 8-9 record -- the organization's seventh consecutive year below .500 and without a playoff appearance -- the Falcons' brass issued a different, and disappointed, tone to their fans.
For Morris, it's one that entails winning back the trust of a fanbase desperate for success, something franchise great Matt Ryan told the team previously.
"We got to find ways to encourage these guys to get them right," Morris said. "And the only way you do that is to go out and do it. Not much different than what Matt Ryan talked to us about, you’ve got to go prove it. And really, it's about us just going to do it and not really talking about it."
Fontenot, meanwhile, took a more reflective approach -- and acknowledged that Atlanta failed to deliver on the high bar it set for this season.
"The message is we understand we let them down and we didn't do enough this year, and it's disappointing," Fontenot said. "We're all disappointed. We know they deserve better. But again, there's no words that I can say right now.
"It's all about the results, and that's why we have to speak with our results."
The Falcons started 6-3 but went just 2-6 over their final eight games. Morris said Atlanta has to find ways to mitigate the midseason lull it experienced and maintain its prior level of play throughout the entire campaign.
Morris arrived in Atlanta with hopes of snapping the team's lengthy playoff drought. He's perhaps as disappointed as anyone -- but he remains driven toward accomplishing his initial goal.
"There's nothing anybody else wants to do but do that," Morris said. "So let's go find a way to do that."