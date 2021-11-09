Power Rankings: NFL.com Not Impressed with Falcons Win

NFL.com wasn't impressed with the Atlanta Falcons win over the New Orleans Saints in their latest NFL Power Rankings.

The Atlanta Falcons evened their record at 4-4 and got their first win over a team with a winning record on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons were six-point underdogs, but left New Orleans with a 27-25 victory that put Atlanta in a playoff spot after nine weeks (Atlanta has already had a bye).

However Dan Hanzus of NFL.com remains unimpressed with the Falcons road victory and moved them up just two spots to No. 20 in NFL.com's latest Power Rankings.

Writes Hanzus of the Falcons:

The Falcons deserve a trophy for figuring out how to unlock Cordarrelle Patterson. The veteran is one of the greatest special teams players in history, but it's taken until his ninth season for a coach -- hello, Arthur Smith -- to transform him into a consistent offensive weapon. Patterson was at it again in a dramatic win over the Saints, piling up 136 scrimmage yards, including the dramatic 64-yard catch-and-run that set up Younghoe Koo's 29-yard field goal as time expired. Patterson played the role of savior after a hideous fourth-quarter collapse summoned ghosts of 28-3. Said Patterson after the win: "We just like to give our fans a heart attack, just to keep them on their toes, make sure they are paying attention." We're watching. -- Dan Hanzus

The Saints got dinged harder than the Falcons were rewarded as they dropped five spots from No. 8 to No. 13 for the indignity of losing to Atlanta.

ESPN was more impressed with Atlanta's win. They jumped the Falcons a whopping seven spots from No. 25 to No. 18 in their latest NFL Power Rankings. To be fair, ESPN started the Falcons much lower than NFL.com, but Atlanta still finished two spots higher on ESPN.

Writes Falcons beat reporter Michael Rothstein of Atlanta:

Pitts is on pace for 1,160 yards, which would set a rookie record for receiving yards as a tight end -- snapping a 60-year-old NFL mark. He has taken big steps as a pass-catcher as the season has gone on, and not only should he break Hall of Famer Mike Ditka's mark if he stays healthy, he should shatter it. -- Michael Rothstein

The Falcons have another chance to win some believers, including their own fans, with a trip to the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Cowboys were humbled by the Denver Broncos as home on Sunday 30-16 in a game that wasn't as close as the final scored indicated.

Atlanta can be certain they'll get a better effort from the Cowboys this week as they face former head coach Dan Quinn who is the defensive coordinator for Dallas.