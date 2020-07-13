Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 23: What if, Atlanta Falcons edition

You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Google Podcasts. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news.

We all know what Michael Vick was able to do as a Falcon, and we all know how he quickly fell from grace in Atlanta. But what if it ended a different way? What if Vick never went to prison and played out his long-term contract through 2013?

With Vick securely under center, there isn't a high chance that Matt Ryan is the Falcons' pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. And what would have become of Bobby Petrino if Vick stuck around?

If Vick was QB1 until 2013, Atlanta would have been in the quarterback market that offseason. Who are some of the players the Falcons may have targeted? Is there a chance Johnny Manziel could have ended up with Atlanta? How does Blake Bortles sound?

A recent hot topic floating around Falcons circles is the debate of Julio Jones vs. Calvin Johnson after reports surfaced that Johnson wanted to be drafted by Atlanta in 2007. What if Johnson got his way and played his career for the Falcons instead of Detroit?

And of course it's impossible to play the Falcons hypothetical game without mentioning the Super Bowl meltdown. So let's address it head on: What if the Falcons never blew their 28-3 lead against the Patriots?

