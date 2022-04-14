Will Atlanta Exercise Fifth-Year Options On Two Former First-Round Linemen?
The Atlanta Falcons went heavy on offensive lineman during the 2019 NFL Draft.
Atlanta added both Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary in the first round. Now, it will have to make decisions on both lineman entering their fourth years. The Falcons will have the option to pickup a fifth year for both Lindstrom and McGary.
Chris Lindstrom
Kyle Pitts
Marcus Mariota
The salaries have been set. Both lineman would be set to make $13.2 million during their fifth year if their options are picked up.
The Falcons might not have the best offensive line but they do have an elite guard in Lindstrom. He was one of two guards around the league to not allow a sack. There was an argument to be made that Lindstrom should have gotten a nod to the Pro Bowl.
NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Add Elite Receiver for Mariota
The Atlanta Falcons might have a chance to add the best receiver in the draft class while improving defensively.
Falcons Draft: Keith Corbin III Overcoming HBCU Stigma
Keith Corbin III is entering the 2022 NFL Draft as one of the best under-the-radar prospects.
Falcons Draft: 3 Players Atlanta Should Avoid Selecting At No. 8
The Falcons must avoid drafting these players in the first round later this month
Lindstrom has turned into one of the best guards in the league during his first three years. It is likely that they will pickup his option prior to the May 3rd deadline. Following next season, Lindstrom will also be in line for a contract extension.
The decision might not be as easy with McGary. He is a strong run blocker but has struggled to protect the passer over the course of his career. This is not uncommon as there are many lineman who develop a later as pass protectors.
Kaleb McGary
Chris Lindstrom
Marcus Mariota
As a first-round pick, the Falcons were hoping that McGary could be a tackle of the future. This might not be the case unless he can improve in pass protection.
If there is a choice between the two, it is likely that the Falcons would decide to keep Lindstrom and make him an anchor along the offensive line. Atlanta has about three weeks before it will have to decide on either player.